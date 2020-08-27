72 new COVID-19 cases bring Jamaica’s total to 1,804

As at Wednesday (August 26), the country recorded 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 1,804. Over the same period, recoveries increased by six, bringing total recoveries to 846 (47.8% recovery rate).

Of the newly confirmed cases, 45 are females and 27 are males, with ages ranging from 5 years to 81 years. Seven cases are contacts of a confirmed case and 65 are currently under investigation. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (22), St. Catherine (18), Clarendon (11), St. Thomas (8), St. Ann (4), Manchester (3), Hanover (2) and St. Mary (2). St. Elizabeth (1) and St. James (1).

Seven moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients are among the 867 (48.1%) active cases now under observation in Jamaica. Seventy-one (71) of the cases recorded on the island have returned to their countries of origin.

Some 30,134 persons of interest are quarantined at home while 16 remain in quarantine at government facilities.

Jamaica now has 440 imported cases; 509 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 154 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 465 are under investigation.

55 % (988) of all confirmed cases are females and the remaining 45% (816) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases on record range from 2 months to 92 years.

Bed Capacity in Hospitals

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise there are some 200 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients are currently available in the public health system. Currently 107 beds are occupied by patients receiving care.

Only the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St. Andrew and the Princess Margaret Hospital in St. Thomas have reach their capacity on the COVID-19 Wards. The necessary protocols and logistics are already in place, if there is a need to transfer or admit patients to any facility in the public health system.

Clinical Management Summary as at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020