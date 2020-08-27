Office Centre Building remains closed

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) advises that the Office Centre Building, located at 12 Ocean Boulevard, Downtown Kingston will remain closed on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th August, 2020. The Office Centre Building was first closed on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th August, 2020 further to confirmation of a COVID-19 case on a tenanted floor.

Since the initial closure, the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 on another tenanted floor of the Office Centre Building and as such, the Corporation is undertaking deep cleaning and sanitization of all common areas.

The building closure is in keeping with the established MOHW protocols and the Corporation maintains close contact with officials from Kingston and St. Andrew Health Department to ensure that it adheres to government guidelines.

The corporate offices of the UDC which are located on the Office Centre Building will therefore remain closed until Monday 31 August 2020. All enquiries during the period of closure should be directed to cr@udcja.com.

The UDC remains committed to securing the health and wellbeing of its staff, tenants and customers and continues to support the national effort to manage and contain COVID-19.