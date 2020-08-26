COJ closes Kingston office due to COVID-19 confirmation

The Companies Office of Jamaica’s Kingston office will be closed immediately following a confirmed positive Covid-19 test result received by a staff member.

“At the moment, we are taking all the necessary precautions of notifying customers and stakeholders of this development. The Ministry of Health & Wellness has been contacted. We have arranged for a deep clean and sanitization of the premises at No. 1 Grenada Way,” stated Kawain Fearon, Public Relations Officer at the Companies Office of Jamaica.

Additionally, staff members who may have been exposed have been advised to quarantine for 14 days.

The Agency’s Montego Bay office will remain open. However, customers will experience delays in obtaining services there since processing of documents is done at the Kingston Office. Customers wishing to conduct business with our Kingston office will be advised as to when the office will be reopened via the media after discussions with the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

“We are not sure as to how soon we will re-open as we are awaiting the advice of the Ministry of Health & Wellness and for them to give us the all clear once the sanitization is done,” Fearon noted.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to utilize the Agency’s online registration platform to register their businesses and companies.

The Agency encourages persons to continue observing social distance and wear their masks.