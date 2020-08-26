Statement from the ECJ on readiness for the holding of Special Service General Election

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) having met today, Wednesday August 26, 2020 is declaring a level of 98% readiness for the holding of Special Service General Election on Monday August 31, 2020 and Civilian General Election on September 3, 2020.

The ECJ is advising the public that it is confident of managing the upcoming General Election guided by established protocols derived from World Health Organization (WHO) Covid -19 Protocol /Standards, as well as outcome of meetings held with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as well as the Attorney General’s Office.

To ensure the safety of the electorate, the ECJ has established a COVID 19 Protocol for Conducting National Election which will see the deployment of 7,400 Sanitation Officers dedicated to keep the voting process sanitized across the 2,200 polling station locations.

The established protocols will see the use of mandatory thermometer checks, wearing of masks, continuous sanitization procedures, social distancing and the single use of voting pencils by electors.

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica is ensuring a free, fair and safe General Election 2020.