Workers’ Week And Labour Day Church Service May 23

The National Workers’ Week and Labour Day Church Service will take place on Sunday, May 23 at Mandeville Church of God in Jamaica, 5 Brumalia Road, Manchester, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

This year, Labour Day will be observed on Monday, May 24, as the designated date (May 23) falls on a Sunday. The focus is on ‘Promoting a Clean and Healthy Environment’, with persons being encouraged to ‘Stay at Home, Stay Safe and Clean up Yuh Space’.

The public can view the service on Television Jamaica, Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and the social media platforms of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC). There will also be a delayed broadcast on LOVE 101 FM.

Guest speaker will be the Archbishop of Kingston, the Most Reverend Kenneth Richards, while the host pastor is Reverend Raymond Graham. The moderator for the service will be Chairman of the National Religious Services Committee, Reverend Dr. Peter Garth.

Events Coordinator for National Religious Service and Projects of the JCDC, Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that a limited number of persons will be at the service due to the social distancing protocols as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

She said that messages from the Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange; Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, will be read at the service.

“We are limited to certain persons… so there will be pre-recordings of the greetings and the reading of scriptures,” she added.

The service will include two musical performances.