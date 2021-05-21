Centenarians Honoured

Two centenarians residing in St. James were recognised by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on Thursday, May 20, in observance of Centenarians’ Day.

Centenarians’ Day is celebrated annually in recognition of Jamaicans who are 100 years and older.

Esther Myrtle Baker, 102 years old, of Rosemount and 105-year-old Salome Wilson of Norwood Meadows were each presented with a gift basket and cards from portfolio Minister, Hon Karl Samuda, by a team from the Ministry who visited their homes on May 20.

Two hundred and four registered centenarians and two supercentenarians (over 110 years old) were identified in the parishes, and presented with tokens from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The tokens were hand delivered by Minister Samuda; State Minister, Hon. Zavia Mayne; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts Risden and Director of the NCSC, Cassandra Morrison.

In an interview with JIS News, Parish Organiser for the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) for St. Ann, Lloydia Williams, said the significance of the day is to highlight the importance of centenarians and their value to the society.

“Centenarians’ Day 2021 has had to take on a different format than what we are used to, so this year we are accompanied by a production crew so as to celebrate the centenarians, provide them with tokens… and congratulate them for the age they have attained,” she said.

Ms. Williams argued that more than one hundred years of existence is a milestone in anyone’s life, and these individuals “always have a story to tell”.

“They tell us about Jamaica’s past, what it was like to leave your doors open to invite friends over, to just enjoy the simplicities of life, and we do not have the chance to do that very often now, so it is always such a wonderful thing to hear their stories and share in their joy of receiving the gift basket and just to see them bask in the moment of their acknowledgement,” she said.

Ms. Baker who was delighted to receive her gift from the Ministry, said despite a few aches, it is “no trouble” to have lived to surpass her biblical allotment of three scores and 10.

“I don’t feel any way because it is the time of my living, so I have to go with it, so it is no trouble,” she said.

Ms. Wilson was grateful for the recognition and told JIS News she feels “quite alright” to be living.