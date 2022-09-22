Work Underway to Regularise Devon Pen in St. Mary South East

The process has commenced to regularise the community of Devon Pen, an informal settlement located in St. Mary South East.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, provided details during his contribution to the 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (September 21).
“Government surveyors came out to survey the property with a view to regularising residents of the community called ‘Settlement, and as soon as this process is completed, it is my plan to rename the settlement to a name befitting the community,” Dr. Dunn said.
The MP said he was elated that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has, through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, expanded the Housing component of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.
Dr. Dunn noted that his office has already identified lands on which 25 families in vulnerable areas will be relocated, and “a new community filled with possibilities will be created.”
“A part of my mission is to ensure that settlement lands are regularised, and I made a commitment to the people of Colloraine that I will work with the management of Jamaica Producers to bring their longstanding negotiations on the Colloraine Land Grant Project to a close,” he said.
“I am equally happy to report… that more than 87 plots were officially signed over to residents in June of this year and more than 250 residents will benefit. I would like to publicly thank the leadership and management of Jamaica Producers for committing to this project and for getting it done,” he added.
Meanwhile, Dr. Dunn has expressed concern about the development of new informal settlements in the constituency, especially in the community of Enfield.
“I have repeatedly reached out to the National Land Agency [St. Mary] Parish Office as well as sent letters to the Commissioner of Lands asking them to quickly regularise the area, because there are persons willing to purchase lands and develop the area properly, so that we can put in all the utilities, such as light, water and sewerage,” he said.