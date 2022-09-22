Border to Cuffy Gully Road in St. Mary South East Being Upgraded

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and Member of Parliament for St. Mary South East, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, says upgrading work has commenced on the Border to Cuffy Gully road.
He made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (September 21).
“The residents of Border, Lunafield, Platfield, Mount Regale, Clarke Castle and Mount Rose will benefit from the upgrading of this road,” Dr. Dunn said.
He thanked Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, for heeding appeals for funds to be allocated to repair the “badly deteriorated road” that runs from the entrance of the A1 highway through Belfield Works, and beyond.
“This road has not been fixed for more than 30 years and is now finally being repaired. Additionally, the farmers and residents of Camberwell to George’s Hope are now better able to travel, thanks to the donation of 800 bags of Carib Cement that were used to prepare a proper base coat for the road, including side and cross drains, to ensure the longevity of that road,” Dr. Dunn noted.
He informed that approximately 400 families, including children and the elderly, will benefit from this upgraded roadway.
“I am most grateful to our corporate partner, the Caribbean Cement Company, that not only donated the cement, but undertook the work to repair the road,” the Member of Parliament said.
He added that the residents of Tinsbury and Long Road will benefit shortly, as the two main roads serving these communities will be upgraded under the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Farm Road Improvement Project.