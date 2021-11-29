Work Schedule For Shortwood Road Fording Repairs Modified

The National Works Agency (NWA) has modified the traffic arrangements for Shortwood Road, St. Andrew, where works commenced on Saturday on the Benson Ford. The NWA is undertaking repairs to the Ford, to include the construction of concrete pavements at both approaches.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says that the work is slated to be completed in five weeks and the arrangements for traffic movements have been modified.

The corridor in the vicinity of the Ford will not be closed, but will allow traffic in a single lane. Work has commenced on the section of the corridor entering from Shortwood Road. This section has been closed. Motorists who chose to use the available section of the road across the Ford are being accommodated.

Mr. Shaw says delays are expected in using the Benson Ford over the next five weeks, so motorists may opt to use an alternative route, which include Norbrook Road and Oliver Road.

Motorists are being advised to observe the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.