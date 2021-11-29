COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 28, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|53
|91,222
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|34
|51,892
|Males
|19
|39,327
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|4,916
|Hanover
|1
|2,959
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|15
|22,544
|Manchester
|2
|5,961
|Portland
|1
|2,515
|St. Ann
|6
|6,765
|St. Catherine
|6
|17,118
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,180
|St. James
|7
|8,854
|St. Mary
|3
|3,009
|St. Thomas
|1
|3,933
|Trelawny
|2
|3,345
|Westmoreland
|3
|5,123
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|41
|12
|0
|53
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,471
|6,836
|3,915
|91,222
|NEGATIVE today
|708
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|32
|740
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|384,341
|196,024
|580,365
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|749
|12
|32
|793
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|464,812
|6,836
|199,939
|671,587
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|2,391
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|346
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|95
|62,539
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|809
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|49,650
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|165
|Patients Moderately Ill
|26
|Patients Severely Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|26,484
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|3,148
|Imported
|0
|1,340
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,373
|Under Investigation
|52
|82,125
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- An 82-year-old female from St Catherine
- An 87-year-old female from St. Catherine
- A 69-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing