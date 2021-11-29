JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 28, 2021

November 29, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 53 91,222
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 34 51,892
Males 19 39,327
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 5 4,916
Hanover 1 2,959
Kingston & St. Andrew 15 22,544
Manchester 2 5,961
Portland 1 2,515
St. Ann 6 6,765
St. Catherine 6 17,118
St. Elizabeth 1 4,180
St. James 7 8,854
St. Mary 3 3,009
St. Thomas 1 3,933
Trelawny 2 3,345
Westmoreland 3 5,123
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 41 12 0 53
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,471 6,836 3,915 91,222
NEGATIVE today

 

 708 All negatives are included in PCR tests 32 740
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 384,341 196,024 580,365
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 749 12 32 793
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 464,812 6,836 199,939 671,587
Positivity Rate[1] 7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 3* 2,391
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 346
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 95 62,539
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 809  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 49,650  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 165  
Patients Moderately Ill 26  
Patients Severely Ill 24  
Patients Critically Ill 9  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 1  
Home 26,484  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,148
Imported 0 1,340
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,373
Under Investigation 52 82,125
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • An 82-year-old female from St Catherine
  • An 87-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • A 69-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew

 

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

