Work Progressing On Morant Bay Urban Centre

Work is progressing on the Morant Bay Urban Centre Project in St. Thomas and the Greater Bernard Lodge Development, in St. Catherine.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, indicates that the Government has secured private-sector funding for the Morant Bay project and signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) on Wednesday (March 16) to undertake the development.

“So, construction should begin shortly thereafter… and that is going to become the lynchpin of economic development in that area,” Mr. Holness informed the House of Representatives, during his 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation on March 17, under the theme: ‘Building Our Jamaica: Sowing Seeds of Peace, Opportunity and Prosperity’.

The Morant Bay Urban Centre project involves the development of an integrated industrial and commercial complex encompassing 365,000 square feet of space to house key public and private-sector services.

It is expected to generate approximately 3,000 new jobs and billions in private investment.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness, who said the Greater Bernard Lodge development is “moving very well”, indicated that the targeted lands have undergone a very “rigorous” process of divestment.

The Prime Minister said, to date, five blocks that will accommodate three residential and two light industrial engagements have been divested.

“Some persons have actually started construction of houses in the area. The infrastructure, that is water and the roads, is being done, so the programme is off and running,” he added.

Mr. Holness said, on completion of the development, “you’re going to see, emerging in Bernard Lodge, the first planned smart city in the Caribbean”.

The development spans a total of 5,397.02 acres of land, of which 3,027 will be dedicated to agriculture.

The remaining land will be divided among residential, commercial, light industrial, mixed-use, and social service facilities.

The Greater Bernard Lodge development is designed to accommodate future population growth in the Kingston Metropolitan Region and create a vibrant sustainable integrated township.

It is intended to address the challenges of affordable housing, transportation and access to jobs and services.