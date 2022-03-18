$1B To Address Learning Loss

The Government will provide $1billion in the upcoming fiscal year, for the employment of temporary teachers to help students recover from learning loss experienced during the disruption of face-to-face classes.

This will be primarily facilitated through the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Extra Lessons Programme.

The disclosure was made by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while he made his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 17).

In his remarks, he noted that since the launch of the programme, 2,100 students have registered for the online teaching method, while 11,926 have registered and “are now engaged in the face-to-face extra-lesson classes”.

Further breakdown of the registration shows that 6,175 are secondary students, while 5,751 are from primary schools.

“I want to encourage our students and parents to take advantage of this extra-lesson support, to begin to make up for the learning loss,” he urged.