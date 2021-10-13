Work Being Undertaken on Water Systems In St. James South

Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Homer Davis, says work is being undertaken on several water systems in the St. James South constituency.

Among the projects is the replacement of aged pipelines serving communities such as Cambridge, Endeavor, Bandon, Tangle River, Vaughnsfield and Niagara.

“There is a saying that water is life, so in restoring these systems we will ensure that life returns to the residents,” said the Member of Parliament, while making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives recently.

He informed, further, that a new pump was installed for the water system in Stonehenge, and pipelines are being repaired and replaced through a partnership with the National Water Commission (NWC) and the Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL).

Additionally, he told the House that the tender process for the long awaited multi-million-dollar water supply system, which will take water from Shettlewood in Hanover to Anchovy, St. James was recently undertaken by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

He noted that the project, when completed, will see an improvement of potable water supply in the communities of Bickersteth, Mount Carey, Montpelier, Roehampton, Anchovy, Comfort Hall, Lawson, among other areas.

Mr. Davis also informed that new water pipes were installed from Shortwood to Retrieve, which has provided more reliable potable water supply to communities. The project was done in partnership with the NWC and RWSL.

“Today, I use this platform to recommend that a water tsar be appointed to monitor water sources which are owned and managed by NWC, especially in rural Jamaica where it is most difficult to maintain a proper water supply system, and where most of these systems have fallen into disrepair,” Mr. Davis suggested.