Cabinet To Review Service Excellence Policy Soon

A Service Excellence Policy has been developed for implementation across the public sector.

This Policy is intended to establish and incorporate a culture of service delivery excellence within the sector.

Cabinet is slated to receive a draft of the document for review and deliberations shortly.

This was disclosed by Director General of the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Division, Office of the Cabinet, Veniece Pottinger-Scott, during the recent Customer Service Excellence digital conference.

Mrs. Pottinger-Scott said the Policy would complement projects and programmes delivered by Government.

These include the Records and Information Management (RIM) Programme, and the Jamaica Development Approval Process (JDAP), which she noted are at advanced stages of implementation.

She informed that the RIM Programme aims to standardise the management of all official government records and will fundamentally address how these are treated across the public service.

Mrs. Pottinger-Scott said the programme will promote accessibility and timely sharing of information within and across government, while protecting confidential information.

“RIM will serve to enhance the performance in business and improve the decision-making process across government. The implications are far-reaching, as this will impact ease of access and the capability of doing business online,” the Director General added.

Some 37 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are currently implementing the programme.

Mrs. Pottinger-Scott said the JDAP enables persons to submit development applications digitally and will facilitate real-time tracking of the process.

Meanwhile, the Director General advised that all Government Ministries have undertaken to develop a Customer Service Improvement Plan (CSIP).

She explained that the Plan articulates the Government’s commitment to broadly improve public service delivery.

Mrs. Pottinger-Scott said the Cabinet Office welcomed the Ministries’ decision to establish a Customer Service Improvement Team that is responsible for developing and driving their plans.

“These are the teams tasked within the various institutions to ensure that [public sector] transformation, through service excellence, takes places one project at a time,” she added.

Mrs. Pottinger-Scott underscored that service excellence undergirds all public sector transformation and modernisation initiatives embarked on across government.

The digital customer conference was jointly hosted by the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) and the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Division, under the theme: ‘You…Me…We Got the Power of Service Excellence!’.