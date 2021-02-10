Work Advanced On Proposed Ticketing System For COVID-19 Protocol Breaches

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says legislation to implement a ticketing system for breaches of the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols will be brought to the Houses of Parliament shortly.

“We have been discussing the implementation of new legislation for ticketing and for giving the security forces greater enforcement powers. In my conversation with the Minister of Justice, the legislation is complete in terms of its drafting, and by next week it should be with the legislative committee for final approval,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister said it should, thereafter, “be in the House by the first sitting of the new parliamentary year”. “Hopefully, if it suits all the members [and] meets our approval, we can pass it very quickly and have that enforced,” Mr. Holness added.

He was speaking during Tuesday’s (February 9) sitting of the House of Representatives.

Mr. Holness noted that the proposed ticketing system “will assist, though not totally solve, but certainly it will be another tool at the disposal of our security forces in implementing [the measures] under the Disaster Risk Management Act”.