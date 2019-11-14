Woman INC To Benefit From Civil Service Week Run/Walk

Story Highlights The Woman Incorporated Crisis Centre in Kingston is to benefit from the second staging of the Civil Service Week (CSW) charity run/walk.

Chairman of the CSW Steering Committee, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Lorna Phillips, said part proceeds from the event will go towards repairing the roof of the centre, which houses women seeking shelter from abuse.

She was speaking at the official launch of CSW 2019 at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on Wednesday (November 13).

The 5K event will take place on Saturday (November 16) and participants will start and finish at Emancipation Park. The race will kick off at 7:00 a.m. following a warm-up exercise at 6:30 a.m.

Ms. Phillips said that 3,000 participants are being targeted and she is imploring civil service workers to register.

“We are registering up to midday on Friday (November 15). We really want to meet the target that we have set for 3,000. It’s a big ask, moving from about 900 [last year] but we believe we can make some inroads,” she said.

CSW runs from November 17 to 22 and will be observed under the theme ‘Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence’.

The 5K event and the Civil Service of the Year awards ceremony will usher in the slate of activities.

At the awards ceremony, to be held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (November 15), the Civil Servants of the Year winners in the categories of managers, middle managers and technical servants will be announced.

A church service will take place on Sunday (November 17) at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Hope Road, followed by a wellness fair and violence against women symposium at Jacisera Park on Monday (November 18) at 9:00 a.m.

Other activities to mark the week include the Jamaica Civil Service Long Service Awards Ceremony on Wednesday (November 20) at King’s House; and quiz competitions for secondary schools and Government agencies, which will get under way on Thursday (November 21) at the Medallion Hall Hotel and the Finance Ministry, respectively.

The finals for the quiz competitions will take place at the Finance Ministry on Friday (November 22).

An after-work lyme at Jacisera Park on Friday, will close out the week of activities.