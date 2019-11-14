National Minerals Week Being Observed From November 17-23

Story Highlights The Ministry of Transport and Mining, along with key public- and private-sector partners, will stage National Minerals Week 2019 from November 17 to 23.

It aims to highlight the sector’s contribution to Jamaica’s economy and the need to facilitate and promote the industry’s continued development.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, made the announcement during a statement in the House of Representatives on November 12.

The Ministry of Transport and Mining, along with key public- and private-sector partners, will stage National Minerals Week 2019 from November 17 to 23.

It aims to highlight the sector’s contribution to Jamaica’s economy and the need to facilitate and promote the industry’s continued development.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, made the announcement during a statement in the House of Representatives on November 12.

“National Minerals Week 2019 will consist of various events, including investment and technical fora to discuss investment opportunities, climate change and the mining sector, as well as the application of sustainability to the sector, best practices across the globe, energy solutions for mining, and repositioning the mining/ minerals sector,” he stated.

Mr. Montague told the Lower House that this year’s staging will build on the successes of National Minerals Week 2017.

He said this year’s renewal is guaranteed to be informative and to heighten focus on Jamaica’s minerals sector and its rich potential.

“Importantly, the activities will seek to educate Jamaicans about the role of mining in the economy, provide technical guidance and advice to the industry players, highlight business and employment opportunities, and attract investors,” Mr. Montague further stated.

Among the other scheduled activities are the official launch and church service at the Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston on Sunday, November 17; and a panel discussion at the Yallahs Baptist Church Hall in St. Thomas on Monday, November 18, under the theme ‘Examining the Legacy, Charting the Future of Mining in Jamaica’.

On Tuesday, November 19, an investment forum focusing on limestone will be held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, while the Brown’s Town Methodist Church in St. Ann will host a public forum.

In addition, on Wednesday, November 20, there will be a field trip to the Lydford Mining Company and the former Reynolds asset in St. Ann, while a minerals sector exhibition and trade fair will be held at the Hope Complex in Kingston from November 21 to 22.

Minerals and mineral products, including bauxite, limestone, alumina, cement, sand and gravel, account for more than 75 per cent of the annual value of Jamaica’s traditional exports.