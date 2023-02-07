WMO Urged to Heighten Climate Change Awareness

A call has been made for the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to take steps to ensure that populations across the world are educated about the link between climate change and slow and gradual weather events.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, made the call during Tuesday’s (February 6) Conference of the WMO’s Regional Association IV, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

“This body has the credibility and credentials to ensure that the world also understands slow onset events, which [are] often overseen and understated… people don’t necessarily appreciate what is climate change and that climate change is present,” Mr. Samuda said.

He noted that sea-level rise “is a clear and present danger” for countries such as Jamaica, where 70 per cent of the population live within five kilometres of the sea.

Minister Samuda pointed out that climate change can affect the protection of Jamaica’s cultural heritage.

“The risks to these sites are extreme. This includes our libraries, monuments, historic buildings, works of art, protected areas and, indeed, all the cultural resources. This, for countries like Jamaica, represents a shared wealth. The WMO has a tremendous role to play,” he pointed out.

“As such, my call to you and to this body is that we do not leave out the impact of gradual weather changes in how we discuss the weather with the public,” he emphasised.

In welcoming the regional conference to Jamaica, Senator Samuda pledged support for the proceedings, which is being held over four days.

“I look forward to what, I am sure, will be critical discussions on the way forward in mitigating natural hazards and risks in the face of dangerous and continuous climate change while we learn to warn people earlier and better,” he added.

The WMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for promoting international cooperation on atmospheric science, climatology, hydrology and geophysics.

The Regional Association IV Conference is being held from February 6 to 9 under the theme ‘Increasing Weather, Water and Climate Resilience in North America, Central America and the Caribbean’.

More than 60 participants from 20 member countries are attending the conference in-person, while others are participating via online platforms.

Several panel discussions are to take place during various sessions over the duration of the conference focusing on, among other things, challenges, opportunities, observations, and building collaborations.