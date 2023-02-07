PICA to Implement Customer Relationship Management System

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will be implementing a passport customer relationship management (CRM) system by the end of the year.
PICA recently signed a contract valued at approximately US$2 million with software solutions company Freshworks Limited, to design and implement the system.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at PICA, Andrew Wynter, told JIS News that the new technology-based system will transform the entity’s operations.
“The CRM system will enable us to address the needs of customers much faster, as we will have information at our fingertips. PICA is constantly seeking to improve its service delivery, and this is one such initiative to improve the overall customer experience by making better use of information and technology,” said Mr. Wynter.
Consultant at Freshworks Limited, Michael Annamunthodo, noted that his company is focused on innovation and is pleased to partner with PICA to “offer the best customer experience for its clients”.
“In today’s competitive world, businesses must work even harder to retain them (customers). With the modes of communication steadily increasing, consumers expect to reach out to companies through the quickest and most convenient way and get instant support. A fast, seamless, and hassle-free turnaround is what keeps customers happy and content with the service or product they have invested in,” said Mr. Annamunthodo.
Implementation of the CRM system is being supported by the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) as part of the public-sector transformation programme.
PICA is an executive agency of the Ministry of National Security. It plays an integral role in the country’s border security and the provision of critical services to the Jamaican citizenry locally and in the diaspora.