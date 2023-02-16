WMO Assistant Secretary-General Endorses Destination Jamaica

Destination Jamaica has been endorsed as one for “all the world’s people to enjoy [its] friendship and hospitality” by Assistant Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Dr. Wenjian Zhang.

In an interview with JIS News at the closing of the WMO Regional Conference (Regional Association IV), on February 9 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, Dr. Zhang lauded the hospitality he received as a first-time visitor to the country.

“I came here, and I felt so warm. Certainly, climate warm is true, but the people, they are so warm and welcoming to guests,” he said.

Dr. Zhang took part in the four-day regional conference, which brought together the North and Central American and Caribbean members of Regional Association IV, regional and international representatives of the WMO, and development partners.

He commended Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for the Environment, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, for “delivering wonderful opening remarks, which gave great stimulation to the workshop”.

Dr. Zhang also lauded WMO President for Regional Association IV and Director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Evan Thompson, calling him a great friend, leader and host, who made conference attendees “feel at home”.

The Assistant Secretary-General was captivated by the beautiful scenery of the country. In his short visit, he also experienced reggae music through the Bob Marley Concert, held at Emancipation Park on February 6, in commemoration of the late reggae icon’s 79th birthday.

All these were enough for Dr. Zhang to decide to return to the island.

“Just across the road during the lunch break, I really took something like 30 minutes in the [Emancipation] park. It was so beautiful tropical environment, and if I can in the future, I will bring my family to this beautiful country. I really enjoyed the concert very much.

I will visit the great museum here for this great singer, but I will reserve that for next time with my family members,” he said.

Noting the importance of tourism to the local economy, he also encouraged Jamaicans to “continue the momentum and make all the world’s people believe Jamaica is the best country to come pay a visit”.