TAJ’s Special Taxpayer Assistance Programme Supports Income Tax Filers

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will be providing support to thousands of Income Tax filers, through its annual Special Taxpayer Assistance Programme (STAP), as the March 15 Income Tax filing due date draws closer. The Tax Authority is encouraging taxpayers to take advantage of the programme, being held island wide, to begin preparations to file their Annual Income Tax Returns for the year 2022, and declare their Estimated Income and Tax Payable for the year 2023 ahead of the rush, as all Returns MUST be filed online as required by law.
TAJ is offering support this tax season in an expanded way with a particular focus to assist micro, small and medium enterprises with their filing obligations. The Special Taxpayer Assistance Programme (STAP) forms a vital aspect of the taxpayer support feature during tax season, where income tax filers will get assistance to prepare their business documentation for filing, as well as getting registered to electronically file their Returns. The STAP schedule is available at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm in the Income Tax Hub, with the dates and times of the support sessions that are being offered primarily at Tax Offices across the island.
Business persons are advised to take with them all business related documents, including their Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), bank statements, purchase invoices, receipts, sales records, utility bills, wage records and any other documentation that can be used to verify income and expenses to maximise on the support being given.
The Authority has been partnering with several interest groups and organisations to provide customised support to their respective memberships. These include, the Realtors Association of Jamaica (RAJ), the Jamaica Business Development Centre (JBDC), and Sagicor Bank, among others. Additionally, TAJ will be hosting a STAP Webinar, scheduled for Friday March 3, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The Webinar will target Sales Agents, Professionals and other commissioned agents responsible for filing their own Income Tax Return and will cover the topics of the online filing process and Individual Income Tax.
Persons may also visit the How To section at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for user-friendly instructions on how to file online, as well as avail themselves of forms, tutorials, media advisories and more to empower taxpayers to meet their obligations.
All companies, organizations, self-employed persons, as well as employed persons with additional sources of income or multiple employment are being reminded that they have an obligation to file their Income Tax Returns, online. They are also advised to file using the forms related to the particular year and business category. Taxpayers, including professionals and self-employed persons such as entertainers, doctors, lawyers, realtors, landlords, shopkeepers, barbers, hairdressers, taxi/bus operators and others are required by law to register to file online via the TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.
Persons required to make payments of any taxes due are reminded that they now have several channels that they may choose to make payments through, without having to visit a Tax Office. Payments may be made via the TAJ’s tax portal, using a credit card or other bank card with credit card features; Direct Funds Transfer; NCB Online and most recently Scotia Online or Mobile App.
For additional information, persons may contact the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm