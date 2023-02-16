New Tax Office to be Built in Christiana

Approximately $670.8 million has been budgeted by the Government to build a new tax office in Christiana, Manchester, which will replace the existing facility.
The sum is earmarked in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, on Tuesday (February 14).
Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will spearhead the project’s execution between January 2023 and March 2025.
Programmed activities for fiscal year 2023/24 include construction of the new tax office building and supporting areas and installations, comprising a parking lot, guardhouse, generator room, air-conditioning units, fire-prevention system, and netball court, along with the procurement of furniture.
An estimated $77 million in additional funding has been earmarked to continue work in 2024/25.
The project is being financed by the Government of Jamaica.