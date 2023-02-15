$88.7 Million for Stony Hill Justice Centre

Some $88.776 million is to be spent on the construction of the Stony Hill Justice Centre.
The project seeks to improve access to justice services by constructing a new facility that will bring restorative justice services, child diversion services and mediation close to communities.
This is contained in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on February 14 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.
It is anticipated that construction will commence in the 2023/24 fiscal year, with 35 per cent completion attained.