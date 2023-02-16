February 20 Registration Deadline for Coffee Festival Exhibitors

Producers of coffee and its by-products who are interested in showcasing and selling these at this year’s Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival Marketplace, have until Monday, February 20 to register.

The registration link is available on Instagram @jamaicacoffeefest and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) page @tefjamaica.

Applicants are being advised that limited space is available and only shortlisted persons will be contacted.

Tourism Linkages Network (TLN) Director, Carolyn McDonald Riley, told JIS News that the Festival, slated for Saturday, March 25 at Newcastle, St. Andrew, is an immersive experience.

“Apart from the opportunity to expose your services and what it is that you provide, it is an opportunity for you to make lots of money. You have a captive audience, way up on the top of a hill, and the idea is that you supply all these coffee-related products, and there you have the opportunity to make an income,” she outlined.

Mrs. McDonald Riley, in noting the experience of past coffee festivals, said no vendor leaves the festival with products they brought for sale.

Meanwhile, Analyst with the TLN, Simone Harris, informed that applicants have a variety of booth styles to choose from, to ensure visitors get the best experience.

“We have a tabletop set up, which is a trestle table and two chairs [with] access to electrical outlets [for $15,000],” she said.

Ms. Harris pointed out that this option “allows you a wonderful space in a covered area – the multipurpose building at Newcastle”.

She indicated that persons are also able to select 10×10 and 10×20 booth spaces for $30,000 and $45,000, respectively.

Ms. Harris also pointed out that there will be a curated food area, especially for food vendors who need more facilities.

“In addition to the booth, they get trestle tables, chairs, wash stations and access to a [preparation] area. For those businesses with a food truck, we do have the ability to accommodate a small number of [these],” she added.

The associated cost for the options available to exhibitors can be found online, once they click on the registration link.

The Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival is the Ministry of Tourism’s flagship event.

The objective of the engagement is to leverage gastronomy as a medium for diversifying the Jamaican tourism product.

For more information, persons may visit http://www.bluemountaincoffeefest.com.