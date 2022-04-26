Wide Range Of Investment Opportunities At AICE 2022

Participants can expect a range of activities and business industry topics from the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE) 2022.

The conference, which is scheduled for June 13 to 17, will take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre under the theme ‘Zones: Your Partners for Resilience, Sustainability and Prosperity’.

During the five-day event where approximately 1,500 participants are expected from 140 countries, attendees will take part in various presentations, seminars and panel discussions.

“We are looking to bring a group of ministers of industry and trade from across the region and the world. We are looking to have important economists and business leaders from our major trading partner, which is the United States. We will also have representatives for academic discussions on economics, matters concerning inflation and supply chain,” Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, told JIS News.

Among local presenters is Professor Gordon Shirley, Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority of Jamaica, who will speak on the investment opportunities that exist across Jamaica. The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre will showcase how Jamaica’s major industry has performed.

Panel discussions are spread throughout the event that cover the topics of global taxation and its impact on countries and special economic zones, e-commerce and the benefits it has presented in special economic zones, and the use of technology and how it has enhanced the development of zones.

Chief Executive Officer (Acting) of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority, Gary Scott, added that two particularly exciting events will be taking place on days one and four of the conference.

“The WFZO will be launching a major global alliance here in Jamaica under the United Nations, and so that discussion will be held by those participants on the Monday. Also, there is a leadership seminar that is going to be held on Thursday that is targeted at training professionals of zone operations across the world. The World Free Zones will be training on new developments in managing developing zones and it is a certification programme taking place right here in Jamaica,” shared Mr. Scott.

On days four and five of the conference, participant investors will get the opportunity to visit several business opportunity sites across the country, including the site for the Caymanas Special Economic Zone.

“The end goal is to whet the appetite of investors to look at Jamaica, experience Jamaica’s lifestyle while spending their investment money right here in Jamaica,” added Mr. Scott.

Throughout the five days, participants can also interact with local and international businesses through exciting booths displaying their unique products and services at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Registration for AICE 2022 is now open and can be completed at www.aice2022.com.