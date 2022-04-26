Spanish Foundation Of Jamaica Provides Scholarships Worth $4.5 Million

Fifty-six students from eight tertiary institutions will benefit from scholarships and bursaries to support their education in Spanish Language and Hospitality.
The scholarships are courtesy of the Spanish Foundation of Jamaica and are valued at $4.5 million. The awards ceremony was held virtually, today (April 26).
The eight institutions are University of the West Indies, Mona (Development Enhancement Fund); Shortwood Teachers’ College; Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College; Church Teachers’ College; Bethlehem Moravian College; Montego Bay Community College; Brown’s Town Community College and the HEART College of Hospitality Services.
Students at the community and teachers’ colleges are given partial scholarships to assist with the payment of their school fees, while students at HEART are provided with funds to purchase tools and equipment necessary for their courses of study.
The awardees were selected through an interview process, which analysed the student’s academic performance, financial need, community service, knowledge of the Spanish language and comportment.
Congratulating the awardees, Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the aid provided by the Foundation is important to fulfilling the Government’s mandate of making Spanish Jamaica’s official foreign language.
“Equally important, as we train people for the hospitality industry, it is imperative that we have employees who can converse comfortably with speakers of other languages, and so the support to the HEART trainees is most commendable,” she said.
For his part, President of the Foundation and Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica, His Excellency Diego Bermejo, said the scholarships are helpful during a time when hospitality companies and others are investing in language training for their employees.
The Foundation has fostered partnerships between Jamaica and Spain in areas such as education, culture, environment, and community development, since 2006.