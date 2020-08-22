Western Parks and Markets Workers Get Back-to-school Supplies

More than 100 workers of Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited, benefited from the inaugural book drive and back-to-school treat staged by the entity on Friday (August 21).

The event, held at the Sagicor Commercial Complex in Montego Bay, saw the workers, including street sweepers, sidemen and drivers being presented with school bags, notebooks, textbooks, pens, pencils and other supplies to help prepare their children for the upcoming academic year.

They serve the parishes St. James, Hanover, Trelawny and Westmoreland.

Customer Relations Officer at WPM, Sharnon Williams, told JIS News that the objective is to reduce the cost to the workers for back-to-school.

“So, in order to help cushion the expenses they are shouldered with, we decided to help the workers, who are out there every day ensuring that we are living in a clean community and environment,” she noted.

Ms. Williams said it is important to recognise and give support to the employees, who are performing a critical role as the country continues to battle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We really appreciate the job that they do. Without them I cannot imagine the society we would be living in. It is not an easy task, so we appreciate them and this is just a small token of our appreciation,” she added.

Regional Administrator of WPM Waste Management Limited, Karen Clayton, said that the entity is committed to assisting the workers to improve their lives.

She noted that the WPM employees perform an invaluable service in keeping western Jamaica clean. “Without them we would not be living in this… island paradise,” she noted.

One of the recipients, Tamara Chambers, told JIS News that she is thankful for the donation of school supplies.

“It is nice working for the company. They treat us good. Any little thing you can come to them and if they can sort it out, they will tell you,” said Ms. Chambers, who works as a street sweeper.

Gurwood Mills, who has been employed as a sideman for some 10 years, also expressed gratitude, noting that the items will greatly assist his children for back-to-school.

WPM Waste Management Limited is the regional body of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).