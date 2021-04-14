Weekend Curfews To Continue With Modified Hours

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that the weekend curfews imposed as part of measures to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be extended, but the hours will be modified.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 13), Mr. Holness said that the measures that were implemented three weeks ago have been successful in slowing down the spread of the virus.

He noted, however, that the positivity and hospitalisation rates remain high, and, as such, the weekend curfews will continue for another three weeks until May 4, with changes.

“The weekend lockdowns will be modified for the next three weekends. The curfew will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays [and end at 5:00 a.m. the next day] and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays and end at 5:00 a.m. the next morning,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister also informed that the curfew hours for weekdays, Mondays to Fridays, will begin at 8:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m. the next morning.

“We are not going to be closing at half-day on Fridays; that no longer obtains,” Mr. Holness said.

He said that all the other measures remain largely unchanged, until May 4, 2021.

The Prime Minister said that the existing protocols, including the requirement for all travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test, conducted within three days of travel, remain in place, so too the requirement to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

The United Kingdom travel ban will continue until April 30, 2021, at which point it will expire, and it is not expected to be renewed.

In addition, the travel ban for Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay has been extended until May 4, 2021.