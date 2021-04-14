JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

April 14, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 130 43,054
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 70 24,094
Males 60 18,957
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 8 2,375
Hanover 0 1,185
KSA 53 12,315
Manchester 1 2,553
Portland 5 1,394
St. Ann 9 2,678
St. Catherine 17 8,460
St. Elizabeth 0 1,681
St. James 16 4,172
St. Mary 3 1,298
St. Thomas 0 1,655
Trelawny 8 1,503
Westmoreland 10 1,785
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 100 1 29 130
Cumulative POSITIVES 39,520 1,411 2,123 43,054
NEGATIVE Today 589 All negatives are included in PCR tests 985 1,574
Cumulative NEGATIVES 217,053 48,790 265,843
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 689 1 1,014 1,704
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 256,573 1,411 50,913 308,897
Positivity Rate 14.6%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL   

NOTES
Deaths 10* 692 Details below
Coincidental Deaths 0 106
Deaths under investigation 1 112
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 112 19,248
Active Cases 130 22,809
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 10
Number in Home Quarantine 28,884
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 383
Patients Moderately Ill 30
Patients Critically Ill 39
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,351
Imported 4 852
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 1,721
Under Investigation 126 37,894
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

  1. A 73-year-old female from Manchester.
  2. A 98-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  3. A 70-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  4. A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  5. A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  6. A 68-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  7. A 77-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  8. A 16-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  9. An 81-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  10. A 66-year-old female from St. Catherine.
