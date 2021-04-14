COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|130
|43,054
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|70
|24,094
|Males
|60
|18,957
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|8
|2,375
|Hanover
|0
|1,185
|KSA
|53
|12,315
|Manchester
|1
|2,553
|Portland
|5
|1,394
|St. Ann
|9
|2,678
|St. Catherine
|17
|8,460
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,681
|St. James
|16
|4,172
|St. Mary
|3
|1,298
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,655
|Trelawny
|8
|1,503
|Westmoreland
|10
|1,785
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|100
|1
|29
|130
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|39,520
|1,411
|2,123
|43,054
|NEGATIVE Today
|589
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|985
|1,574
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|217,053
|48,790
|265,843
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|689
|1
|1,014
|1,704
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|256,573
|1,411
|50,913
|308,897
|Positivity Rate
|14.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Deaths
|10*
|692
|Details below
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|106
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|112
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|112
|19,248
|Active Cases
|130
|22,809
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|28,884
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|383
|Patients Moderately Ill
|30
|Patients Critically Ill
|39
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,351
|Imported
|4
|852
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|1,721
|Under Investigation
|126
|37,894
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 73-year-old female from Manchester.
- A 98-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 70-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 68-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 77-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 16-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- An 81-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 66-year-old female from St. Catherine.