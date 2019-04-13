Web Portal for Cybercrime Reports by Month-End

Story Highlights A web portal for victims to report cyber crimes or cyber incidents will become operational by month-end.

Head of the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (Ja-CIRT), Dr. Moniphia Hewling, who made the disclosure on Friday (April 12), said that her team is getting the portal ready with the domain name system (DNS) being ironed out.

Once completed, the portal will make it easier to report cyber incidents as well as increase the number of reports received.

“People complain about having to email or call (when these incidents occur) so a portal will be online soon where you can just put in a report,” Dr. Hewling said, noting that where necessary, the information will be forwarded to the Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Unit (CFCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

She noted that the portal will also provide alerts about any cyber security issues that are looming internationally, which have the potential to pose a threat to systems in Jamaica.

Dr. Hewling was participating in a panel discussion on cyber security held as part of a technology conference hosted by tTech Limited, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Ja-CIRT, which is housed in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, is mandated to safeguard government information technology systems against cyber threats.

Head of the Communications Department of the CFCU, Deputy Superintendent of Police Warren Williams, who was also on the discussion panel, said that more than 10 cyber threats have been reported since the start of 2019.

He noted that the most common cybercrime in Jamaica is electronic fraud.

“It affects people conducting business transactions online. People input their debit and credit card information online and lose money,” he pointed out.

The senior police man is of the opinion that cybercrimes in Jamaica are under reported and is urging more people to come forward.

“It is important (to report it) just like any other crime… so that it can properly be investigated,” he said.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tTech Limited, Christopher Reckord, is encouraging more local companies to invest in cyber security awareness training for staff in order to mitigate the effects of cyber breaches.

Held under the theme: ‘IT: A Business Enabler, supporting and driving growth,’ the conference provided attendees with key insights on optimising their businesses by having the right information technology strategy.

It also examined the legal framework governing the use and storage of data, as well as the pervasive risks of cyber security threats.