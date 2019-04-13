Finance Ministry Launches Health and Wellness Programme

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has launched a year-long health and wellness programme for staff of its various departments and agencies.

Under the theme: ‘Get fit for excellence’ the programme is designed to educate and empower employees to make smarter wellness choices, which can ultimately improve productivity on the job.

“We believe in having a motivated workforce and as such, health is of utmost importance,” Public Relations Officer at the Ministry, Daniel Passley told JIS News.

He noted that the programme will focus on the physical, emotional, spiritual, social and financial well-being of employees.

The number of activities will be undertaken over the year including workshops, designing vision boards, 5k walks, inter-departmental competitions, fitness programmes and quizzes.

Wellness videos promoting physical activities that can be done in the workplace will also be produced and distributed to members of staff.

Mr. Passley said that he hopes other organisations will follow this example in an effort to empower their employees.

The health and wellness initiative is in keeping with the Ministry’s mission of becoming a ‘Centre of Excellence’ as part of the public sector transformation programmme.