Watermount Honours Community Heroes

Nine outstanding residents of Watermount in St. Catherine have been hailed as community heroes for their decades of voluntary service to the area’s development.

The individuals, who were honoured by the Watermount Community Development Committee (CDC) Benevolent Society during a recent function at the Pedro Church of Christ in the parish, are Elaine Hyman, McClooney W. Blair, Leroy Campbell, Fitzroy French, Karl Farquharson, John Golding, Rev. Hugh Murray, and Steve Samuels.

Mrs. Hyman, who was lauded for her tireless contribution to the Watermount Primary School, told JIS News that the institution, which she attended, is the “only high school that I know.”

“I think highly of Watermount school and I do little things for the school; not for any reward. Watermount did so many things for me,” she said.

Mrs. Hyman called on young people in the area to make the best of their education and to get into voluntary activities to help their community.

“It is very important to get into community work and help those who are less fortunate than themselves,” she said.

Mr. French, who was honoured for exemplary service in community leadership, said he is grateful to be recognised. “This is what the spirit of community is about,” he told JIS News.

President of the CDC, Carlos McLeod, said it is important to recognise persons, who have selflessly devoted their lives to service and community development.

“No country can be strong without volunteers. We cannot pay them for what they have done. They are really appreciated, and they are proud to be honoured,” he told the audience.

Public Relations Officer for the organisation, Karlene Thomas Laing, said the honourees exemplify the spirit of selflessness, service and dedication.

“It is through your outstanding efforts that our community strives, and we are deeply grateful for this commitment,” she said.

For her part, Social Development Commission (SDC) Community Development Officer, Shaunette Flemming, noted that the “remarkable actions” of the honourees “have made a mark on our community and they serve as a beacon of inspiration.”

She further hailed the CDC for recognising the community volunteers.