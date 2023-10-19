Local Government Ministry Launches Cross Island Run

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development launched its annual Cross Island Run in Black River, St. Elizabeth, on Wednesday (October 18).

The Run, coordinated by the Social Development Commission (SDC), is a precursor to the celebration of Local Government Month, observed annually during November by the Ministry and its affiliated agencies and departments.

During a ceremony at the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, who represented Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, encouraged the young athletes to run with confidence and enthusiasm.

“Your participation in this cross island run demonstrates your belief in and commitment to the local government process and its importance in our political and social lives,” he said.

The Mayor commended the SDC for its continued “hard work and interaction in the social fabric of our society” and implored them to continue undertaking the activities for which they are well known.

He said it was an honour for St. Elizabeth to serve as the starting point for this year’s run, and wished the participants a safe journey as they make their way across the island.

Meanwhile, SDC Parish Manager for St. Elizabeth, Alric Miller, underscored the importance of the activity.

“It seeks to heighten awareness among residents on the critical social services that the respective departments and agencies under the Ministry provide to the general citizenry,” he outlined.

For his part, SDC Executive Director, Dr. Dwayne Vernon, said the agency will be looking to revive youth organisations which are no longer active, and encouraged the young athletes to create their own groups.

“We cannot continue our legacy unless our youth are involved. So I am going to encourage you to visit your community groups, the ones that exist and then from that, you can branch off into your own community organisations, your own youth arms,” he charged.

Approximately 36 of the participants ran the first leg of the run in the town of Black River.

They were also awarded participatory medals during the launch.

The National Church Service to commence Local Government Month will be held on November 5 at the Comfort Church of Prophesy in Manchester.