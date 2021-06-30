VSD Serves More Than 36,000 Children Since 2006

The Victim Services Division (VSD) has provided critical support to more than 36,000 children since 2006.

The VSD, which operates under the Justice Ministry, provides psychosocial support and social justice services to Jamaicans, free of charge, that help persons to cope and advance victim’s rights.

Executive Director of the VSD, Osbourne Bailey, told JIS News that the Division has been in operation for 20 years and has recorded more than 84,000 offences against children since 2006.

“We have seen 11,000 children under the age of 11 and 25,000 between 11 and 18. By gender, we have seen 9,000 boys and 27,000 girls. In regard to the offences, we saw 27 per cent or 23,000 of them being sex-related offences. That means over a quarter of the offences were children who were exposed to rape, incest or indecent assault,” Mr. Bailey noted.

He also said that more than 8,000 children or 10 per cent of cases brought to the VSD were related to domestic violence.

“The figures also show there were some children with behavioural problems. Over 5,600 children were seen because they were deemed uncontrollable or exhibiting behaviour that required an intervention,” Mr. Bailey added.

With multiple services targeting children, including the Court Orientation Initiative, Cultural Re-socialisation Programme and Special Intervention in Schools Project, the VSD has a wide range of offerings that cater to the needs of children.

The Division also provides a wide range of comprehensive services to all persons who come for help.

Mr. Bailey said the services are neutral and equal opportunity, so anyone of any age, race, circumstance or gender will be assisted.

“Our services are the highest quality and we have very strict policies of confidentiality, so persons don’t have to be afraid to step up to us. When we say step up to us we mean that, yes, they can go through the police and the courts, but they can also walk into our offices, which are in every parish. We have had men who have had challenges come when they are victims of intimate-partner violence to seek help. We at the VSD will provide those kinds of services to everyone,” he added.

General services offered include sensitisation, emotional and crisis support as well as grief and anger management training.

Mr. Bailey also noted that the Division has a screening tool specifically designed for persons who are victims of intimate-partner violence.

“We have different tools for both male and female. Since COVID, we have had some challenges to provide this service face to face. What we have done, however, is to increase the capacity to provide the service through our E-counselling programme, which has allowed us to continue to see victims at the rate we would before the pandemic and in some instances even more,” he noted.

If you or someone you know are in need of the services of the Victim Support Division, you can call 888 8428467 or 876 946 0663.