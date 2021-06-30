JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Coronavirus
June 30, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 44 50,124
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 27 28,036
Males 17 22,085
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 59 days to 84 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 2,723
Hanover 1 1,354
KSA 11 13,848
Manchester 0 2,994
Portland 0 1,594
St. Ann 3 3,334
St. Catherine 12 9,912
St. Elizabeth 5 2,032
St. James 5 4,805
St. Mary 0 1,640
St. Thomas 5 1,977
Trelawny 1 1,701
Westmoreland 0 2,210
  

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 34 4 6 44
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 45,584 2,051 2,489 50,124
NEGATIVE today 

 

 550 All negatives are included in PCR tests 820 1,370
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 267,260 122,903 390,163
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 584 4 826 1,414
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 312,844 2,051 125,392 440,287
Positivity Rate 

 

 6.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 10 1,075 6 cases were previously under investigation
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 152
Deaths under investigation 1 115
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 117 30,074
 

Active Cases

 44 18,617
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 11
Number in Home Quarantine 41,988
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 127
Patients Moderately Ill 29
 

Patients Critically Ill

 10
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,628
Imported 1 960
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,486
Under Investigation 43 43,814
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. An 85-year-old female from St. Mary.
  2. A 73-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  3. A 96-year-old female from St. Catherine.
  4. A 57-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  5. A 63-year-old female from KSA.
  6. A 76-year-old male from St. James.
  7. A 54-year-old male from KSA.
  8. A 53-year-old male from St. James.
  9. A 46-year-old female from St. Catherine.
  10. A 53-year-old female from KSA.
