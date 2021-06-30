COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|44
|50,124
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|27
|28,036
|Males
|17
|22,085
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|59 days to 84 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,723
|Hanover
|1
|1,354
|KSA
|11
|13,848
|Manchester
|0
|2,994
|Portland
|0
|1,594
|St. Ann
|3
|3,334
|St. Catherine
|12
|9,912
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|2,032
|St. James
|5
|4,805
|St. Mary
|0
|1,640
|St. Thomas
|5
|1,977
|Trelawny
|1
|1,701
|Westmoreland
|0
|2,210
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|34
|4
|6
|44
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,584
|2,051
|2,489
|50,124
|NEGATIVE today
|550
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|820
|1,370
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|267,260
|122,903
|390,163
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|584
|4
|826
|1,414
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|312,844
|2,051
|125,392
|440,287
|Positivity Rate
|6.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|10
|1,075
|6 cases were previously under investigation
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|152
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|115
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|117
|30,074
|
Active Cases
|44
|18,617
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|11
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,988
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|127
|Patients Moderately Ill
|29
|
Patients Critically Ill
|10
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,628
|Imported
|1
|960
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,486
|Under Investigation
|43
|43,814
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- An 85-year-old female from St. Mary.
- A 73-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 96-year-old female from St. Catherine.
- A 57-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 63-year-old female from KSA.
- A 76-year-old male from St. James.
- A 54-year-old male from KSA.
- A 53-year-old male from St. James.
- A 46-year-old female from St. Catherine.
- A 53-year-old female from KSA.