Voter ID Renewal Exercise Begins November 4

Story Highlights The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is embarking on a national voter identification (ID) card renewal exercise starting November 4.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Thursday (Oct. 17), Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, said that the renewal process is a national activity, which will encompass all 14 parishes across the island.

“We are encouraging all registered voters with ID cards issued 2015 and earlier to visit any EOJ constituency office or voter ID card renewal centre.

“All electors, who have cards with issue dates between 2016 and 2019 will not need to visit the EOJ office for renewal. Their need cards will be reprinted and these electors will be notified when they are ready,” he noted.

Mr. Brown said that electors will be able to renew their cards at any EOJ office regardless of where they are registered to vote.

“For example, if somebody was initially registered in western Hanover and they currently live in Kingston, they can attend any of the renewal sites and get their card renewed,” he noted.

Mr. Brown said that approximately 272 temporary voter ID card renewal centres will be established in addition to the 73 EOJ constituency offices to assist with the process, which “is simple, convenient and free.” The facilities will be open Monday to Saturday.

A list of all the renewal centres, their locations and opening hours, will be made available on the EOJ website at www.ecj.com.jm.

Mr. Brown advises that all electors, who visit an office to have their cards renewed, will have their photographs taken. They will receive a receipt, which must be presented when collecting the new ID cards.

Persons who wish to update or make corrections to their information, such as date of birth, change of name, or spelling, may do so at any of the 73 EOJ constituency offices.

However, the established process for transferring registration remains but the EOJ will facilitate registration transfers during the renewal exercise.

Meanwhile, Mr. Brown is advising that persons can continue to use their existing voter ID cards until the new ones are issued.

“A decision has been taken to extend the life of the ID cards until December 2020. So, we have sought to extend the validity of the card for a further year to allow for a smooth transition from the old card to the new ones,” he said.

“We are encouraging all entities, be it banks and other financial institutions, Government entities and private businesses, to continue to accept the voter ID cards while the new cards are phased in over the next year,” he added.

For more information on the voter ID card renewal process, contact the Electoral Office of Jamaica at 876-922-0425-9, toll free at 1-888-991-VOTE (8683) or visit any EOJ office islandwide.

The EOJ is a public Government agency established in 1943 to administer the holding of Parliamentary and Local Government Elections. The entity carries out the day-to-day activities of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ).