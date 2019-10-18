Infrastructure Projects To Boost Economic Opportunities In Northeast Parishes

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the infrastructural improvements that are scheduled to take place in the northeastern end of the island will serve to bring economic opportunities to residents.

The northeastern section of the island includes St. Mary, Portland and parts of St. Thomas.

“This side of the island is slated for some serious development. You have great potential in tourism,” he said, noting that the Government is looking at increasing the cruise-shipping capacity in Port Antonio, Portland.

He said that the improvement works will include rehabilitating the Junction Road as more tourists will want to take the scenic route into Port Antonio.

“So, we have to improve it and I believe that improving the road will not just be good for tourism but will be good for commerce. More people might choose to come and settle in this part of the island. Great opportunities can come merely by improving our roadway,” he asserted.

Work has started on the Junction main road as well as the south coast road leading to Port Antonio.

Mr. Holness was speaking at the opening of the $59-million Chesterfield Bridge during a ceremony on Wednesday (Oct. 16).