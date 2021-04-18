Virtual Sport Forum Slated for April 21

A virtual forum, titled, ‘Elevate the Game: Build the Muscle of the Mind’ is slated for Wednesday, April 21, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The event is open to sports stakeholders, including athletes, coaches from all sporting disciplines, their support personnel, and other interests.

Interested persons can register by downloading the Whova app from the App Store for iPhone users and from the Play Store for Android users. A link will be sent directly to the applicant after registration is completed.

The applicant will then be able to access the webinar. Registration is complimentary via a #MCGESgamechanger ticket.

Athletes participating will have the opportunity to speak on the challenges and coping mechanisms used to overcome barriers, strategies for remaining focused, and the importance of mental strength in preparation for, during, and after a competition.

The panellists will include consultant Psychiatrist, Senator Dr. Saphire Longmore, Dr. Praimanand Singh, and coaches.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport in collaboration with the international body Optimisation Hub, which is headquartered in Australia.

It is a component of a mental health and well-being programme announced by the Ministry.

In a recent release, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange highlighted plans to launch the programme to help the nation’s athletes cope with the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She noted that COVID-19 “has seriously disrupted the lives and livelihood of our athletes, coaches, and their support staff, and we feel that it is extremely important to provide them with the support”.

“We have provided financial support, and we also think that they need support through a mental health programme to help them to deal with the existing situation,” Minister Grange said.

Sports Development and Innovation Consultant in the Ministry, Florette Blackwood, told JIS News that the objective of the forum is to give persons in sport a platform “to make the connection between building the muscle of their mind and physical talents”.

She emphasised that the forum will be interactive and not a “listening show”.

“You will have the panellists… but there will also be breakout groups. So you will be expected to share your views, share your thoughts, indicate what your concerns are and what recommendations you may have,” Ms. Blackwood informed.

She said that participants will also have the opportunity to connect with specialists in order to follow up on areas of interest.

Ms. Blackwood pointed out that the forum’s theme underlines the focus being placed on highlighting that the mind is an essential component of an athlete’s preparedness, well-being, and readiness to succeed.