Brady Hailed for Pushing Small Island States’ Interests In Maritime Arena

Story Highlights Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith has paid tribute to the Director-General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Rear Admiral Peter Brady, for giving Small Island Developing States (SIDS) a voice in the international maritime arena.

Jamaica is seeking re-election to the IMO Council in Category ‘C’, for the 2022-2023 Biennium, at the election that will be held in November 2021.

Rear Admiral Brady has also chaired the IMO’s sub-committee on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) from 2002 to 2012. This is the international body that sets out the qualification standards for masters, chief engineers, officers and watch personnel on seagoing merchant vessels.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith has paid tribute to the Director-General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Rear Admiral Peter Brady, for giving Small Island Developing States (SIDS) a voice in the international maritime arena.

She said that as Jamaica’s Special Envoy to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Admiral Brady has ensured that the voice of Jamaica, the Caribbean region, and SIDS “is taken into account in setting the rules for maritime governance and affairs and is thus respected on the international scene”.

She noted, further, that he has exhibited a lifelong commitment to ensuring that Jamaica’s maritime activities accord with international standards.

Senator Johnson Smith was speaking at the virtual launch of Jamaica’s bid for a seat on the powerful 40-member Council of the IMO on Thursday (April 15).

Jamaica is seeking re-election to the IMO Council in Category ‘C’, for the 2022-2023 Biennium, at the election that will be held in November 2021.

Membership in Category ‘C’ enhances the country’s capacity and that of the region to contribute to major policy decisions, rule-making, and the development of standards.

As Special Envoy, Rear Admiral Brady will spearhead Jamaica’s strategy for re-election to the Council among the 173 member states of the IMO.

Senator Johnson-Smith made an appeal to the governments of the member countries present at the launch to throw their support behind Jamaica’s re-election bid.

She said that Jamaica’s continued membership on the Council “will assure its continued contribution to the organisation and of representation by a cadre of capable and committed Jamaican nationals dedicated to advancing the work of this body”.

Rear Admiral Brady has also chaired the IMO’s sub-committee on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) from 2002 to 2012. This is the international body that sets out the qualification standards for masters, chief engineers, officers and watch personnel on seagoing merchant vessels.

He presided over the Diplomatic Conference in Manila, Philippines, in June 2010, where the major amendments of the STCW Convention and Codes were adopted.

Jamaica has been a member of the IMO since 1976 and was first elected to the Council in 2007.