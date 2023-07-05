Virtual Job-Recruitment Platform for Teachers Coming

Schools looking to recruit teachers and educators seeking employment are to benefit from a virtual job-recruitment platform being implemented by the Ministry of Education and Youth.
This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, who indicated that “we’re adding [this platform] for the first time this year”.
“Both schools and teachers looking for positions can meet each other in the virtual space… meaning you can upload your résumé to the job-recruitment platform and jobs can be advertised there as well,” the Minister added.
She was speaking during Wednesday’s (July 5) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.
Mrs. Williams said the platform is intended to “make for more efficient meeting of those in need of jobs and those looking for jobs”.
She advised that communication to this end will continue with school Boards and Principals.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Williams provided an update on the availability of teachers to the Ministry.
She indicated that there are 88 teachers available through the Youth Scholarship Programme and another 10 via the Buildout Our Science Teachers Programme. Additionally, some 70 teachers are expected from Cuba this year.
There are also specialist teachers who have completed their programme of study, current fourth-year student teachers, and more than 1,000 teachers who are coming out of teachers’ colleges this year across the various subject areas.