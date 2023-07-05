CARICOM Chairman Says Integration Movement Must Remain United In Purpose

Chairman, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, says the regional integration movement must remain united in purpose.

“Like our forebears who fought for our emancipation, they never gave up and, therefore, we have to look even deeper within ourselves to continue that global fight of ensuring that the developed world does what is just and right where we are concerned with regard to climate change,” he said.

Mr. Skerrit was addressing a ceremony at the Chaguaramas Convention Centre in Trinidad and Tobago to commemorate the integration movement’s 50th anniversary, on July 4.

He said the region must act together in resolving the existential threat of climate change.

“We have no choice in this matter, and we have to go back to the commitments which were made to us. Every time there is a COP conference, COP summit, there is a new offering on the table. I do not believe we need new offerings; we need to go back to the original offering and ensure that that offering is actualised and realised by all of us,” he added.

Mr. Skerrit said correspondent banking and de-risking were also issues confronting the region.

“I do not believe that the average Caribbean national understands the implications of this on their own individual household and circumstance. I want to say to us in the Caribbean Community that this is not a government fight, this must be our fight in the Caribbean Community. Every one of us must play our part because this holds an existential threat to our very survival and ability to trade with the rest of the world,” he noted.

The Chairman argued that the international financial architecture is skewed against the region.

“I am happy that we are pushing out with the Bridgetown Initiative where we have articulated a very clear view of what the problem is and what are the solutions to the problem, and so it is a very simple solution,” he said.

“Because when we speak to those who have the opportunity to make those decisions, they give us the impression that it is impossible but we make laws and we go to Parliament to amend them; we go to Parliament to repeal laws, and as far as I understand it, outside of the 10 commandments, we can change anything we wish to change in this world,” he said.

The Bridgetown Initiative calls for changes and new mechanisms that would provide inclusive, resilient finance to address the climate and development crises.

Mr. Skerrit said work should continue towards true integration and creating the single domestic space, so that “we can truly realise our true potential as a Caribbean community”.

“I am confident and comforted to know that we are united within CARICOM; we are united in our vision, our mission and we are united in our commitment to fight the good fight, and so, this 50 years is really a time for us to reflect and to look forward to the next 50 years to secure a proper and solid future for our young people and within the Caribbean space,” he said.

Mr. Skerrit added that he is also comforted to know that young people of the region understand their role and their need to rise to the occasion.

“Our young people are leaders of today and tomorrow and we have to ensure that they play their part today, and so we have to be united,” he said.

The Chairman said he believes CARICOM nationals are living in a more difficult world than 50 or even 20 years ago.

“There are too many injustices that have been meted out to us as CARICOM, the issue of climate change and the kicking down of the bucket of… decisions to address our concerns in the Caribbean Community, and sometimes we feel like giving up… .We must never relent,” he said.

The Caribbean Community was established on July 4, 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas in Trinidad and Tobago. The twin-island republic, Barbados, Jamaica, and Guyana were the original four signatories.

The event formed part of activities for the 45th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of CARICOM being held in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The meeting, which commenced on July 3, will end on July 5.