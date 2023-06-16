CARICOM Special Group Holds Successful Meetings Towards Resolving Issues Impacting Haiti

The Eminent Persons Group established by CARICOM held a successful engagement with Haitian stakeholders on ways towards restoring political stability and improving governance in the country.
A wide cross-section of interests, a microcosm of Haitian society, met in Kingston, Jamaica, at the invitation of CARICOM from June 11 to 13.
The meeting was intended to facilitate inclusive dialogue among Haitian stakeholders in an effort to find a solution to the protracted multidimensional crisis in which the country has been mired.
“The statement from the Eminent Persons Group issued after the Kingston talks noted that based on the proposals and commitments made, there is a determination to continue consultations and discussions, including in Haiti,” Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said.
He was speaking virtually during a special meeting in support of Haiti, held at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York on Friday (June 16).
Prime Minister Holness said this is a welcome development and represents a continuation of CARICOM’s Good Offices role towards restoring the sustainability “of this great nation”.
He further stated that Jamaica and CARICOM have agreed to support Haiti towards establishing political stability and addressing security concerns.
“Simultaneously, we continue to have our eyes on the humanitarian situation, but we also acknowledge the need to address the security issues which have impeded the attention to basic human needs,” Mr. Holness said.
The Prime Minister stated that the perspective he formed when he led a CARICOM Special Mission to Haiti in February, was that there was urgent need for action.
“At the same time, it provided hope and confirmed by firm commitment towards ensuring that a broad section of key stakeholders in Haiti need to be heard, if there is to be any chance for implementable solutions to the challenges in the country,” Mr. Holness said.
“It is also clear that Haitian solutions must be encouraged and respected, while also recognising that support from well-meaning neighbours and partners is critically needed. CARICOM has followed up on its commitment,” he added.
The Eminent Persons Group comprises former Prime Ministers of Jamaica, the Most Hon. Bruce Golding; The Bahamas, Perry Christie and St. Lucia, Dr. Kenny Anthony.