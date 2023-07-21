Victoria Jubilee Hospital to Get Ventilators

Funding has been allocated for the purchase of ventilators for the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure at the post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew on Wednesday (July 19).
“The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has allocated some $48 million for the ventilators… and also a standard procedure of extended service warranty to keep them working for three years, and that should be available in two to three weeks,” the Minister said.
Established in 1887, the Victoria Jubilee Hospital is the largest referral maternity hospital in the English-speaking Caribbean.
The facility is dedicated to providing effective, efficient and comprehensive maternal, child, gynaecological and reproductive health services through the utilisation of adequately trained staff in a caring, safe and peaceful environment.
Services offered at the facility include antenatal, postnatal, gynaecology, family planning, adolescent health, and maternal-foetal medicine.