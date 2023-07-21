Bustamante Hospital Nursing Staff Feted

The nursing staff at the Bustamante Hospital for Children were on Wednesday (July 19) feted by the National Baking Company Foundation for their hard work and dedication.
In celebration of National Nurses’ Week and Healthcare Workers’ Appreciation Month, some 380 packages containing a variety of food products were distributed to nurse managers, specialist nurses, registered nurses and in-service education officers at the institution.
Director of Nursing Services at Bustamante Hospital for Children, Beverley Senior Berry, lauded the initiative.
“We formed this relationship four years ago. It started small… and it has grown from 15 baskets to 40 baskets to now 380 baskets,” she said.
National Baking Company Brand Manager, Marsha-Lee Stewart, told JIS News that the initiative is a demonstration of the entity’s commitment to giving back to various groups and communities in Jamaica.
“We recognise the importance of celebrating their contribution to the nation, celebrating their contribution to the health sector, and we appreciate them so much because without our nurses we just would not be able to continue and operate as efficiently as our hospitals do,” she said.