Victoria Jubilee Hospital Receives Equipment

The Victoria Jubilee Hospital has received medical equipment valued at US$6,700 from United Kingdom-based charity, Rejuvenate Jamaica Hospitals, to improve its neonatal services.

The equipment, five incubators and five phototherapy devices, were handed over during a ceremony held on February 22, at the hospital’s North Street address in Kingston.

The charity will also be donating two blood pressure machines and other equipment to the Kingston Public Hospital.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the Kingston Public Hospital and Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Colleen Wright, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“I know that your donation will assist in enhancing the healthcare of our clients. At this hospital we provide gynaecological care, as well as maternity care. We know from time to time babies are going to be born that need to be placed in the incubators. We are grateful for the donation and we will use it as prescribed,” Ms. Wright said.

Senior Medical Officer at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Dr. Rishi Chand, said the hospital’s services are in great demand, noting that an average of 700 babies are delivered each month.

He expressed appreciation for the equipment, noting that it “is going to help us manage our patients”.

Dr. Chand added that the Programme for the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC) which is to come on stream shortly, will further assist in expanding the hospital’s capacity.

Representative of Rejuvenate Jamaica Hospitals, Joan Lindsay, said the charity remains committed to improving the services of the island’s public health facilities.

“We have been fundraising for the past five years. We are grateful for the public that freely give and donate to the cause. It is because of them that we are able to equip the hospital with these incubators. Children are our future, and so we were inspired to try to get these equipment,” she said.

Rejuvenate Jamaica Hospitals’ mandate is to improve public health facilities across the island.