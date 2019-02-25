Hospitals, Schools to be Retrofitted with Energy-Saving Devices

Story Highlights Several hospitals and educational institutions are to be retrofitted in the upcoming fiscal year in keeping with the Government’s drive to make public facilities more energy efficient.

A sum of $989.78 million has been provided in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure under the Energy Management and Efficiency Programme (EMEP) to provide energy-saving solutions at the Falmouth, Mandeville and Kingston Public /Victoria Jubilee hospitals. The Marcus Garvey High School and the Ebony Park HEART Academy will also be equipped.

The money will also be used to conduct investment-grade audits at seven hospitals; review and update a lighting audit; train and develop manuals for facility managers; procure and install urban traffic management equipment; conduct diagnostic study for information technology platforms within the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET); conduct audit exercise for the 2018/2019 period; and commence a communication and awareness campaign.

The project, which is being implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister, seeks to promote energy efficiency in government facilities and fuel conservation in road transportation by contributing to the avoidance of fuel imports.

It is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and is slated to run from November 2017 to November 2023.

Up to December 2018, two of five technical experts were recruited to support the Integrated Resource Plan; a Project Execution Unit was established with eight individual consultants; and the audit exercise was completed for the 2017/2018 period.

In the meantime, the Government allotted $6.51 million under another project to provide further support to the EMEP.

The allocation will enable the provision of targeted and timely expertise and capacity building to enable the disbursement of resources to the EMEP in a timely manner, and in alignment with the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) procurement and fiduciary standards.

The project is slated to run from January 2017 to December 2019.