Vaz Calls for Buy-in on Plastic Ban

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, is calling for a buy-in into the Government’s ban on single-use plastic by manufacturers, householders and distributors.

The Minister was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, on October 31.





“What we need is cooperation at all levels and, most importantly, let us think about the future generation that is coming, and leave Jamaica a better place for them environmentally,” Mr. Vaz said.

He emphasised that the impending plastic ban is a “game-changer” for the way Jamaicans live and operate, adding that the Government is working assiduously to ensure a seamless implementation of the ban.

“Nothing works perfect… . We are going to ensure that we do our best for the smoothest implementation of the single-use plastic ban, effective January 1, 2019,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Senator Matthew Samuda said the Government understands that the impending plastic ban requires a cultural change.

“We are taking action to ensure that Jamaica is a leader in waste management and environmental protection, and this is something all Jamaicans should get behind and feel proud of,” the Senator said.

He argued that in order for the Government to change the culture of Jamaicans exorbitantly using plastic, significant public education must take place in schools, homes and businesses annually as the country endeavours to improve its waste management.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Peter Knight, said there has, so far, been tremendous support from stakeholders, and that NEPA has established a hotline and email address for the policy on the plastic ban.

Mr. Knight said the agency is pleased with the efforts being made to achieve the ban by January 1, 2019.

Persons may contact NEPA about the policy at (876) 285-8531 or email policyonplasticban@nepa.gov.jm.