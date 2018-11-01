JCCF Celebrates 75th Anniversary





The Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) is commemorating its 75th anniversary with the staging of several activities from November 2018 to November 2019.

The year-long events will commence on Thursday, November 1, with a Reading of the Proclamation by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen at King’s House.

Following the event at King’s House, there will be a proclamation run throughout the year in 12 parishes, where the proclamation will be read in a church.

There will also be presentations of 75th anniversary medals to persons who have served in the JCCF for several years.

A special church service will be held at the Garrison Church of the Ascension at Up Park Camp in St. Andrew on Sunday, November 4.

The JCCF will also host a ‘Receiving of the New Colours Parade’ on Sunday, November 4 at Up Park Camp, where a public presentation of military colours will be inspected by the Governor-General. The parade is open to the public and begins at 3:00 p.m.

A carol service, musical extravaganza, cadet sports day and international cadet camp are some of the other activities that will take place during the year.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, on October 24, the JCCF Commandant, Colonel Errol Johnson, said the activities are geared towards bringing greater visibility to the organisation.

“We want to celebrate the impact the JCCF has had on the country by highlighting the ways in which our youth can be engaged gainfully by becoming a part of this organisation. The JCCF caters to the holistic development of young people aged 12 to 18, providing mental, moral and physical training, so we encourage the public to take part in the activities throughout the year,” said Lieutenant Johnson.