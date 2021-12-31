Vaccination Sites Closed for New Year’s Weekend

Sites reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022

Vaccination sites will be closed on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, 2022 as Jamaicans observe New Year’s Day holiday. The vaccination sites will reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022 to facilitate the administration of first and second doses, booster shots and additional doses for the immunocompromised.

At the same time, members of the public are being urged to remain vigilant in their practice of the infection prevention and control measures put in place to reduce the spread of infections, that is, washing or sanitizing hands, avoiding crowds, wearing a face mask and keeping a physical distance of six feet apart from others.

These protocols still apply, whether persons have received the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster.

Up to 9:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31), a total of 1,208,785 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of that number, 637,064 were first doses, 491,485 were second doses, 75,402 were single doses and 4,834 were booster doses.

A total of four vaccines are available in country – Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Pfizer. These can be had from more than 250 access points across the island. Jamaicans are encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccine, all of which have proven to reduce the severity of illness, hospitalization and death associated with COVID-19.