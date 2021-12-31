Temporary Closure Of Consulate General In New York

Due to the worsening situation resulting from the increased COVID-19 infections, and which has negatively impacted its operations, the Consulate General in New York will close temporarily to the public, from 31st December 2021 to 9th January 2022.

Emergencies will be addressed on a case-by-case basis and by appointment. Please note that there could be delays in the processing of all services customarily provided by the Consulate General.

Queries related to Passport and Citizenship services can also be directed to the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, by visiting www.pica.gov.jm or by email to info@pica.gov.jm. Clients may also call 876-754-7422, Mondays to Fridays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The Consulate General apologises in advance for any inconvenience, and counts on the patience and understanding of its clients.

We encourage members of the public to observe all protocols and to keep safe and well.

We extend best wishes to all for a Happy New Year!